SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Those who received a small business loan under the Paycheck Protection Program can start getting their expenses ready.
The Small Business Administration released its long-awaited PPP loan forgiveness application. The application isn't easy. It's lengthy, and for some may even be confusing, so Western Mass News is digging deeper on what small business owners need to clarify on their application to get their loan completely forgiven.
Under the Payroll Protection Program, business owners who used their loans on authorized expenses over eight weeks after the money was disbursed, may have it 100% forgiven.
“It's a lot more complicated than the application itself,” Financial Adviser Richard Pelletier said.
He said business owners who show they maintained their average number of employees will likely be completely forgiven.
“I kept all my employees on payroll throughout the pandemic even if they weren't in the office, working remotely, we still maintained them. That's what the statue wanted to happen,” he said.
A reduction in employees would lower the amount you're forgiven, but exceptions will be made for employees who declined to come back to work or resigned, or who were terminated for cause.
“All the payroll expenses are totally forgivable as long as they don't exceed 75% of the expenses you put in,” he said.
The other 25% of expenses are non-payroll related, and can also be forgiven.
“Well, what are they -- they're utilities,” he said. “They're the rent you pay at multiple losses.”
Pelletier said there's been talk that the 75-25 ratio could change since many businesses don't contribute 75% of their expenses to payroll.
“The guidelines may change, and it’s the guidelines in effect the day you submit your application,” he said.
Pelletier recommends completing the application with a CPA to register expenses to meet that ratio or wait and see if it changes, but said not to wait too long.
“I wouldn't rush to file your application,” he said. “On the other hand, you certainly want to file that application before your payment is due.”
For most PPP recipients, that first payment would kick in six months after the day the loan went in their checking account.
