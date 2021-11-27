LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- This year, Small Business Saturday means more than ever before in western Mass. as small businesses are coming together to help each other.
Less than a week after a devastating fire that tore through Maple Shopping Plaza in Longmeadow. The owner of Center Square Grill is stepping up to the plate to help raise money for employees.
Bill Collins has started a GoFundMe page with the help of a community member. The owner of Armata’s told us all money she receives will go to her employees this holiday season.
"Armata's will be back in business," Alexis Vallides, owner of Armata’s Market.
Rubble remains on Shaker Road in Longmeadow, less than a week after a massive fire burned through the Maple Shopping Center.
The community is rallying behind those who lost so much right before the holidays.
"If we could put $1,000 in every employee's hand right before Christmas, that works in that whole plaza, I think that would be a home run," said Bill Collins, owner of Center Square Grill.
Owner of Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow, Bill Collins, created a GoFundMe page with the help of one of his customers. He donated the first $1,000 and his goal is at least $75 thousand.
"We just hit 24 thousand after about a day worth of time on GoFundMe. You know, I'd love to see it go beyond that," said Collins.
Being a small business owner himself, the tragedy in Longmeadow really hits home for Collins.
"Right before the holidays, to think about 100 people out of work for me was, you know, a horrible thought, so let me help out, I have the means to do it, and let's get into it," said Collins.
Armata’s Market in Longmeadow is one of the shops that burned down Tuesday. The owner, Alexis Vallides told Western Mass News how grateful she is for all the support she and her staff have received.
"We do appreciate everything the community has done for us from the GoFundMe page to donuts and coffee when we were outside on Wednesday, the heartfelt messages and everything," said Vallides.
Vallides said her main priority is her employees.
"As a business owner, we take risks, and that's something we have to deal with, but this is going 100% to our employees, anything that Armata's is fortunate enough to get and again we are committed to our employees. We plan on doing our best to get them through the holidays is as well, but anything else is much appreciated on their behalf," said Vallides.
While Armata’s is still letting the dust settle right now, they’re already thinking about the future.
"We are looking for some alternatives, maybe a popup store somewhere close in Longmeadow or Enfield until we can start rebuilding, but that is the plan, to bounce right back, no doubt about it," said Vallides.
