SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The small business relief fund is out of money, reaching their $349 billion limit on Thursday.

The United States Small Business Administration is officially out of money and announced that they wouldn’t be accepting any more applications for the program, leaving thousands of potential borrowers - who were seeking aid - in the dark.

“People are losing their houses, they're losing their jobs. This is a catastrophic situation, but it's manageable if they respond quickly,” said Richard Pelletier, financial advisor at Help to Retire.

In a Skype interview with Western Mass News, Pelletier said even though the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program is tapped out, he's confident the money will be replenished soon.

“I'll tell you right now, they're going to do it,” Pelletier added.

The PPP appealed to millions of Americans for its low interest rate and it would forgive loans given to borrowers who don't lay off workers.

“The loan rate of interest is one percent. Tell a business owner the SBA is loaning them money at one percent, that's a sweet deal,” Pelletier explained.

Pelletier thinks any additional money approved will be just as sweet and while there’s no official plan right now, negotiations are in the works.

“Learning from the past, get along with your CPA, get all the documents ready to go…The minute you hear the SBA is opening more applications, file that minute,” Pelletier noted.

As U.S. officials work to reach an agreement on a package that will provide more PPP funding, Pelletier has advice for business owners looking for somewhere to turn.

“The Main Street Business Lending Program,” Pelletier said.

The new federal government option will support up to $600 billion in loans for businesses employing up to 10,000 workers.

“So if you've got 100, 200, 15, 35 employees, that lending program through the Treasury is going to be available to you,” Pelletier added.

Interest rates are slightly higher - ranging from 2.5 to 4 percent - and rather than a two-year term, the repayment for Main Street loans is four and the loans may not be forgiven.

Pelletier said business owners can expect the money relatively quickly.

“They will act pretty rapidly. It's not going to be months before they approve your loan,” Pelletier said.

This comes as businesses quick enough to get approved for PPP loans wait for the cash to arrive in their accounts.