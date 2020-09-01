AGAWAM/SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coming off the state's tax-free weekend, many small businesses in western Mass. are optimistic about what the extra customers might mean to sales moving forward.
Tax-free weekend in Massachusetts this year meant no sales tax on items up to $2,500, and during a pandemic, an opportunity for small businesses to get food traffic and move purchases out the door.
“Tax-free weekend was great. We saw an influx of people who are looking to take advantage of that extra six and a quarter percent. It was a great boost," said the owner of Gold Trader in Springfield, David Rosen.
Rosen said they reopened back in June and received extra business during tax-free weekend, but sales for them have been pretty steady.
"Throughout the summer, there was a pent-up demand coming out of the real shutdown," he said. "People were looking to buy jewelry. People were looking for opportunities, looking for savings.”
Over at Cooper’s Gifts Apparel Home in Agawam, they’ve had one of the best tax-free weekends in a while.
"We had a fantastic tax-free weekend. We had a tax-free weekend, like our very first tax-free weekend years ago. We’re very, very happy, couldn’t be happier. Big smile under the mask," said the owner of Cooper's, Kate Gourde.
Gourde told Western Mass News her customers understood the importance of buying local.
"I think that people heard the message of how important it is to support your local businesses," she said. "They are the backbone of the community, and when you spend money in a small store like this, the majority of the money, 68 cents of every dollar stays right here.”
After a successful tax-free weekend, Gourde said she is optimistic that business will continue to pick up even more. She added that she believes people will come inside her store to buy fall curtains to decorate their homes, with that momentum continuing into the holiday season.
"We’re coming into our big season now, from here through the end of the year. It will continue to ramp up," she said. "We’re excited about it, [and] looking forward to, we hope a healthy, safe, and strong fourth-quarter.”
