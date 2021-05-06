BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s good news for antique hunters. The world-famous Brimfield Flea Market will be back in-person this month after being shut down last year due to the pandemic, but it won't be completely back to normal.
“A show will be open, but it's not, It's not going to be the Brimfield you remember or the Brimfield you've been looking forward to,” said John Doldoorian, owner of the New England Hotel.
The Brimfield Antique Flea Market attracts people from all around western Massachusetts with some even traveling to the area from other countries, but after 37 years of operating, 2020 threw them a curveball.
“We all simply were shut down. State rules did not allow us to open, so that was a real hardship on everybody,” Doldoorian added.
This year, the Brimfield Antique Fair is back, but with some major changes. Western Mass News sat down with Doldoorian, who said residents should know this year's show - starting on May 11 - will not be what they expect.
“Nineteen of the fields will be 100 percent closed, so only one field will have a show so, you know, you're looking at not only 95 percent of the fields being closed, but that means 95 percent of the vendors won't be there…so you're really, you know, it's really toned down. It'll be more like a local flea market type of thing…and that didn’t make sense because the dealers would be hurting,” Doldoorian added.
Doldoorian said there will also be some new rules in place.
“One of the rules that is in place for May is you’re not going to be able to stand or walk and eat…so in other words, if you bought an ice cream cone for your son or daughter, they would have to sit down and eat it,” Doldoorian noted.
Later this month, he is meeting with state officials to hash out plans for their July show.
“We're now up to what we believe is going to be about 2,600…We're looking at approximately 300 to 350 vendors, which will subtract from that, so we're looking at over 2,200 buyers coming in at one time, so you're talking about getting back to what our normal situation would be in having a nice full field for our vendors, giving people a good shopping experience,” Doldoorian said.
Doldoorian said in July, the fair will hire extra cleaning crews and staff to help keep buyers and vendors safe. He said anyone expecting a bigger set-up might want to hold off until the summer.
“Hopefully, people are excited to know that Brimfield will be back, you know, but give it another month or two months and come out and support it because it's a very special event,” Doldoorian noted.
