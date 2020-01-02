SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're one of the many people ringing in the New Year with resolutions, you're not alone.
But while many people make resolutions, few stick with them.
Most peoples' resolution goals start with good intentions, however according to a recent United States news and world report, 80 percent of New Year's resolutions fail by the second week of February.
If you're one of the people determined to beat the odd's this year, there are a few things you can do.
Firstly, be realistic and start small.
Kimberly Lee with the Mental Health Association in Springfield tells Western Mass News they are encouraging people to set what they call micro goals this year.
"Physicians are actually encouraging people to have micro resolutions," said Lee. "Rather than trying to take on large and overwhelming resolutions, start with something small that's much more achievable, that can serve as a step towards you achieving your call."
For example, she said that if your goal is to run a marathon, instead you should maybe start with a 5K.
Next, change one behavior at a time. Changing too much at once may be overwhelming.
Another bit of advice they gave was building a network of support to help motivate your success.
Lee also said while many people focus their goals around physical health this time of year, it's important to also focus your goals around mental health.
