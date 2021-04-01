BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Brimfield select board voted Monday to allow Brimfield's antique shows and flea market this year, starting next month in May, but it’s not going to be the fair everyone's used to.
The shows typically bring tens of thousands of people to the Hampden County town of Brimfield every year, but promoters want our viewers to know that this may it won't be the show you expect.
“I was happy in the sense we know we can go forward and have the shows in the future,” said Lori Faxon, owner of Brimfield Antiques Center.
The town of Brimfield gave the green light for the antiques show to open this year, but you won't see these crowds and vendors just yet.
“People who are anxious and excited will come believing it's something it's not,” said Maxine Carter-Lome, who publishes the fair's annual guide.
Carter-Lome said there aren't enough vendors for them to do that this year.
“The economics are not going to be there for us to produce this guide…
Hopefully, we'll be back in July,” Carter-Lome noted.
Most vendors have chosen to opt out of May's approved show.
“It would have been very difficult under such a short time frame to comply with the regulations in place,” Faxon added.
Faxon said while her shop will remain open during the fair, the two shows she usually runs won't be taking place.
“Basically, there's one large show and there's one very small show, and there's usually 20 of us,” Faxon explained.
Vendors are choosing to skip May's show mainly due to the many COVID-19 restrictions in place.
“People aren't allowed to walk and eat…how are you going to enforce that rule,” Faxon said.
Carter-Lome told Western Mass News that the fair hasn't been that small since early on.
“You're going back well over 50 years when there were only one and or two dealers,” Carter-Lome explained.
She hopes thousands don't show up in Brimfield this May, expecting the usual fair.
This comes as Faxon said they're now going into their second year without revenue.
“Our overhead is high. We pay very large property taxes,” Faxon said.
She hopes restrictions in the state are more relaxed in July.
“…So the show has more of the flavor of what we're accustomed to,” Faxon noted.
Last year's shows were all canceled due to the pandemic. Promoters are now mainly looking ahead to July and then the shows set for September.
