NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Smith College announced all students will have an opportunity to study on campus for at least part of the 2020-21 academic year, according to a statement from the college.
Through a plan called “A Culture of Care,” Smith College President Kathleen McCartney said in an all-campus email that the school’s plan required “research, creativity, common sense and wisdom.”
“Physical distancing, testing, disinfecting and compliance will be key to mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” McCartney said, according to the statement. “We need to practice these behaviors not only for ourselves but also for others...Together we can keep Smith students on campus if we embrace and practice ‘A Culture of Care.’”
Key points of the plan include:
All students will have the opportunity to live on or near campus for at least part of the 2020-21 academic year. First-year students, sophomores and students graduating in January can return to Smith for the fall semester, according to the statement, and juniors and seniors can return in the spring. Ada Comstock Scholars with on-campus housing assignments can return for the full year, as will new transfer students, international students, and some student leaders.
Smith will follow health and safety guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19. There will be mandatory testing for all students, faculty and staff. Masks will be required everywhere on campus and there will be an intensified cleaning and disinfecting routine, according to the statement.
A revised academic calendar will accommodate a possible resurgence of the virus. Classes will begin on September 1, and there won’t be a fall break, according to the statement. Students will return home for Thanksgiving, and the rest of the semester will be completed remotely. Students can take either three or four courses in the fall, and they can take additional courses during a remote January-February interterm. The spring semester will begin on February 15 and conclude on May 21. Graduation is planned for Sunday, May 30.
Most courses will be designed to be delivered both remotely and in person, with students and faculty members choosing the modes they prefer. A small number of courses will be offered in person only, according to the statement.
Sports teams will not compete this fall. Smith is working with other colleges to determine whether fall teams might participate in limited league competitions in early 2021.
Smith is rolling back the college’s planned tuition increase and increasing financial aid to help offset the impacts of the pandemic, according to the statement. Room and board charges will be prorated to reflect the shorter fall semester on campus. For students on financial aid, the allowance for personal expenses will be increased by $2,000 per year, and expectations for work-study earnings have been reduced by 50 percent.
Other colleges such as Mount Holyoke College, UMass Amherst, Elms College and Hampshire College have also announced their plans.
