NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congratulations are in order to the Smith College Class of 2021 the graduates received their diplomas in a ceremony Sunday morning.
But despite restrictions being lifted here in Massachusetts, the graduation still had former COVID-19 regulations in place.
Here come the graduates, the Smith College Class of 2021 proudly walking into their graduation ceremony Sunday morning in a commencement only allowing students and staff.
“Welcome to all of you watching all over the world parents, grandparents, siblings, family, and chosen family,” Smith College Chaplin Matilda Rose Cantwell said.
Graduates wore masks and sat six feet from one another as family members were seen waving from Zoom on a big monitor.
The ceremony falls one day after Governor Charlie Baker lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in the state, but the college decided not to change what they had already planned for.
“This was not the senior year that you pictured. This is not the graduation ceremony that you pictured in more ways than one,” Smith College Senior Class President Jane Casey Fleener said.
The graduates were seen smiling under their masks reflecting on completing their degrees during the pandemic.
“COVID-19 has taken so much from all of us it’s taken away our loved ones our sense of security and any aspect of normalcy, but it’s also given us the opportunity to connect with each other in ways we never thought possible,” Fleener said.
Regardless of the struggles they faced, graduates collected their diplomas with a full heart and are leaving with a lifetime of friendships.
“I’ve made unforgettable memories with you the Class of 2021,” Fleener said.
