NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second student at Smith College has been placed in isolation, after returning from China and showing flu-like symptoms.
This comes days after a UMass Boston student was diagnosed with coronavirus.
As cases of coronavirus continue to grow around the world, officials at Smith College are acting on the side of caution by notifying the state's Department of Public Health when students come forward with symptoms.
That’s happened twice so far with one student believing she was on the same flight as a UMass Boston student later diagnosed with coronavirus after returning from Wuhan, China.
Dr. Tara Dumont, a physician at Smith College, told Western Mass News the first student who came forward over the weekend has now been released from isolation, showing no concerning symptoms.
But on Tuesday night, officials announced a second student was in isolation after coming back from Hubei Province at the end of January and is now coming forward with flu-like symptoms.
Dr. Dumont said they are monitoring her out of cautiousness.
"The second case has a little more risk involved because she came from a region identified from the CDC as a region of interest for us. She does not pose a threat to the campus community so we are acting on DPH guidelines that there is no threat which means no risk is involved," Dr. Dumont explained.
Dr. Dumont said right now, the flu is more prominent on campus than the threat of coronavirus.
She said she diagnoses students with the flu daily.
"It’s much more likely these students will contract the flu and not coronavirus," Dr. Dumont noted.
