NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Smith College is announcing changes to their policing policy that will become effective July 1.
The goal is allow for a community-based approach to keeping students safe.
The changes come after a high-profile incident in 2018 when a student of color had the police called on her while eating lunch on-campus.
It also comes after the school parted ways with Mount Holyoke College. The two schools operated a joint police department. The chief of that department left last spring, after students discovered he had liked tweets that were favorable of President Donald Trump and the NRA.
Now, Smith College said they've spoken with more than 400 members of the school community over 14 listening sessions to re-frame their approach to policing.
"You always have that feeling of that people are looking out for you or looking out towards you that you’re gonna do something wrong, even when you’re just like walking home from class," said student Katrina Gutierrez.
Students at Smith College acknowledge that some high-profile incidents involving local campus police have put them on-edge.
"That’s one of the things for my family was like 'Oh, are you sure you want to go to a campus that’s like that, that’s had experiences like that?'" Gutierrez added.
Smith College declined an interview with Western Mass News, but in a statement, campus officials explained how they plan to change their policing policy.
First of all, the school said the changes "...will be manifest through such practices as additional biking and walking shifts to reduce the presence of police cruisers..."
They also say they'll "...build community engagement; and the creation of a community advisory committee with seats for students to work with the new department."
School officials said in the statement that even using the term "police" in the department's name had been a topic of conversation, and that most agreed it should remain, they said "potential options include 'Smith College Campus Police' and 'Smith College Campus Police and Public Safety.'”
Gutierrez noted, "Just overall feeling like they are part of us, rather than an authoritative figure over us."
Other students, however, said they prefer the visibility of the cruisers to seeing more officers on foot and bicycle.
"I think they’re fine in the cars. I would rather just not have them on foot," said student Jules Mount.
Another student noted, "If they’re just out on the streets, it’s kind of like taking away the option for people to choose whether they want to be around them or not."
Again, these changes on-campus are set to take effect July 1.
College officials said the current police department facility on West Street will be renovated and expanded as a part of these new goals.
