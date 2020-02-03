NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue to follow the latest on the spread of the coronavirus.
Over the weekend, the CDC confirmed a student in his 20's from UMass Boston returned from China and tested positive for the virus.
Now, Smith College is addressing concerns about a student who is currently being monitored.
The college told us Monday that the student in question has not been diagnosed with coronavirus.
However, they are monitoring a student who believes she was on the same flight as the UMass Boston student who does have the virus.
According to Smith College officials, the student is showing flu-like symptoms and following Mass. Department of Public Health protocols, officials at the school contacted the CDC.
At this time, neither the Mass. Department of Public Health nor CDC have indicated that the Smith student is at-risk of the coronavirus, but they don't want to chance anything, so she will follow their standard flu treatment guidelines and remain in isolation while receiving treatment from medical staff.
Smith College did send out an email to students, staff, and faculty alerting them about the health concerns and letting them know the rumors of the coronavirus at Smith College are not true
We'll have more on what Smith College has to say about keeping students healthy and following proper protocols tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.