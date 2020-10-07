NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Smith College has received a generous donation of $50 million from a former student.
The college announced Wednesday that the donor designated $40 million for student financial aid and $10 million to re-envision the college's career development program.
The alumna wishes to remain anonymous, but said in a statement, “Smith had a meaningful impact on my life, both personally and professionally, and I feel an obligation to pay it back.”
College president Kathleen McCartney added, "I could not be more grateful for this alumna’s generosity, vision and belief in the power of a Smith education...Her investment in the college will allow us to make a giant stride in equalizing the Smith experience for students from low- and middle-income backgrounds.”
