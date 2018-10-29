NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigative report into an alleged racist incident at Smith College has been completed.
On July 31, Oumou Kanoute was reported to campus police by a Smith College employee who described her as an out-of-place person while she was sitting in a common room on Smith College's campus.
Kanoute told Western Mass News she believes the call was made because she is black.
Smith College President Kathleen McCartney in a statement to the campus community Monday that an independent report into the incident has been concluded.
"The report’s findings are important in two respects. First, they provide a foundation for potential reconciliation and healing for those involved. Second, they include recommendations about Smith’s future, a future in which we recommit to ensuring that every member of our community feels welcome and valued," McCartney wrote.
With regards to the phone call, the report from the Sanghavi Law Office indicates that the caller contacted Smith College campus police after he saw Kanoute sitting on a couch in the common area of Tyler House.
The investigators determined that the caller entered the living room with police when they arrived and that a voice heard in the recording asking "We were wondering why you were here?" was "more than likely the Caller's."
"Although the Reported Party identified that she believed this question came from the Responding Officer, both the Caller and the Responding Officer attributed the question to the Caller," the report noted.
According to the report, investigators were also tasked with determining if the call to police showed that the employee had intentionally treated Kanoute differently or knowingly caused her harm because of race or color.
They found that the employee did not identify Kanoute's race as a reason to call police, as well as did not find any "any other direct information, such as comments or actions from the Caller, to indicate that his call to the Campus Police was motivated" by her race or color.
The report went on to explain:
"The Responding Officer said that he could not identify the Reported Party’s race or color from outside of the living room, since it was hard to see her, but the Caller said that he did see that the Reported Party’s legs and identified her as “black” before he called the Campus Police. The Investigative Team noted that the Responding Officer said that the Caller had described not knowing the Reported Party’s race or color before he called the Campus Police. This contradictory information did not negatively impact the strength of the Caller’s account, since it would have been against the Caller’s interest to admit to knowing the Reported Party’s skin color before he made the call."
Investigators considered the employee's stated reason for calling, including that he thought that it was unusual for someone to be in an un-air conditioned room, when the nearby dining area was air conditioned, and that the building was closed. They found that he had a legitimate and non-discriminatory reason for it being "out of place" for someone to be in that Tyler Hall living room.
It was also investigated as to whether the employee decided to call police on Kanoute, rather than approaching her, because of race and color. The report indicates that the employee made the decision to call based on training he received to call if he saw something suspicious. Investigators found - based on information from Dining Services, Campus Police, and the Director of Building Services - that while an employee has an option to approach someone they find in an "unexpected location," they can also call campus police.
The report concluded that, in regards to the phone call:
"Based on the above information, the investigation determined that the Caller provided a legitimate, non-discriminatory reason for calling the Campus Police on the day of the Incident. The investigation did not find that his asserted reason was a pretext for discrimination. Nor did the investigation reveal other evidence that would indicate that it was more likely than not that the Caller’s decision to contact the Campus Police was motivated by the Reported Party’s race or color."
McCartney explained that the report also validated and affirmed the student's lived experience, that the event has been painful for her, and that the report will bring that pain to the forefront again.
"It is clear to me that we need to foster the capacity for person-to-person conversations—on our campus and in our wider communities—thereby preventing unnecessary escalation involving the police," McCartney noted in the letter to the campus.
The report also offered recommendations for the campus, including improvements to employee policies and training and policies and training that are specific for campus police - with a goal to reduce the likelihood of bias-related incidents.
"These recommendations are closely aligned with suggestions we have received from the student. I want to assure you that the college will pursue these recommendations; in fact, relevant departments on campus have already begun to design and implement new procedures. I will keep you updated on the progress of this work," McCartney said.
Helen Hills Chapel on the college's campus was open today for students, staff, and faculty to gather informally to share ones feelings, concerns, and ideas about the report.
Carl Takei, an attorney with the ACLU, which is representing Kanoute, released a statement saying:
“Smith’s investigators determined no policies were violated based on a key finding of its own report: The college’s policies provide abysmal guidance on how to deal with race-based suspicious person situations, for both individuals making the calls and dispatchers fielding them.
“Oumou should never have been reported to the police. Any reasonable person looking at Oumou on the couch would have seen a Black student doing nothing threatening or suspicious.
“Most importantly, the college’s investigators found none of the college’s policies provide protection for Black and brown students who are targets of racially motivated suspicious person calls. The ACLU’s model policies directly address the faults the investigators themselves found in Smith’s existing ones. We urge Smith to adopt the policy changes and institutional reforms that the ACLU provided to the college in September, to protect Oumou and other students of color so this doesn’t happen again.”
To view the complete report, you can CLICK HERE
