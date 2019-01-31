NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If this winter weather is giving you the blues, we have just the thing.
Spring is in bloom at the Lyman Conservatory inside the botanical garden of Smith College.
"This conservatory is pretty big. We have over a dozen greenhouses, but in general, the botanic garden expands the whole campus. The whole campus is an arboretum," said Dan Babineau with the Smith College Botanical Garden.
For Babineau, this is his passion and admittedly, not a bad place to work in the winter.
"This is the place to be at this time of the year if you're sick of the cold and sick of being outside and your face hurting all the time," Babineau added.
Casey Kelley and her family made the trip from Gardner.
"Nice spot to get warm and thaw out and it smells really good and gets you thinking about summer time and nice lazy days," Kelley said.
Palm trees and citrus trees, endangered species and the exotic, make up some of the 5,000 plants there.
Hundreds in bloom right now. Smith College student Lydia Sheyda told Western Mass News she comes here several times a week, just to stop and smell the orchids.
"I come here because I love being in the botanic gardens. You know, it's winter and it's really cold out and it’s hard to find anything green out there," Sheyda noted.
The really big show at the facility, the spring bulb show in March, is now in the works. There are tables full of tulips and hyacinth that we're told should bloom right on cue.
Until then, you can find a slice of spring in the heart of the Smith College campus.
That spring bulb show begins Saturday, March 2 and runs though March 17.
If you can't wait, the botanic garden of Smith College is open to the public right now.
