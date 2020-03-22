NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Smith College senior is speaking out...fighting for graduation.
After receiving an email from the school, that it will be canceled.
Toula Sierros is like many other seniors in college. She looked forward to getting her diploma in front of her friends, family and faculty after 4 years at Smith College in Northampton.
But because of the coronavirus the campus has canceled all in-person classes for the semester..leaving graduation canceled.
"A couple of days ago the school got an email from the administration that they have canceled our commencement ceremony," Smith College Senior Class President, Sierros tells Western Mass News.
Something she says took her and some of her fellow classmates by surprise.
"We were expecting a lot of other schools at Smith would postpone their ceremony but to completely cancel it seemed kind of an extreme," Sierros says.
She says the school wants to have graduation online.
"I think this was a quote that 'we are exploring ways to celebrate with you virtually,'" Sierros explains.
She says she understands that the college is taking the right steps to keep everyone at school safe from COVID-19.
But she has a proposal for what to do instead, ensuring her 2020 classmates have a chance to celebrate their accomplishments.
"My proposal is that we bring the Class of 2020 back during reunion during second week in May 2021 and have us celebrate with the alums and have the full celebration we were intended to have," says Sierros.
She has created a petition that more than 250 people have signed.
She is hopeful that the school will think about pushing graduation off till next year.
