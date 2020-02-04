NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A student is being evaluated for potentially being exposed to the novel coronavirus.
This evaluation is in compliance with Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) guidance.
The Director of Media Relations, Stacey Schmeidel told Western Mass News that this case is unrelated to the previous case mentioned on Sunday about another student showing cold-like symptoms.
The student now being evaluated was traveling through Hubei Province, the site of the coronavirus outbreak.
When arriving back on January 27 she contacted the DPH on whether or not she should self-quarantine, but she did not meet the criteria for isolation.
Currently she is not considered a person under investigation (PUI) under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s clinical guidelines, but she will continue to remain in contact with medical staff.
She also will remain in isolation for several days in in compliance with CDC guidelines.
At this time, under CDC and DPH guidance, there is no identified risk to the Smith community.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
