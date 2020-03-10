NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Smith College has announced 'significant developments' on campus due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
According to school officials, all students 'must move out of their on-campus housing' beginning this Saturday, March 14.
"All students must move out of their on-campus housing beginning on Saturday, March 14, until Friday, March 20, at the latest. Students should not expect to return this semester. Students in study-abroad and study-away programs will remain in place," reports Stacey Schmeidel, representative for Smith College.
It's important to add the schools says they do not have any known or suspected cases of the virus.
"There are no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 at Smith at this time," Schmeidel notes.
For the Full Statement from Smith College, Click Here
The school reports they are offering In-person classes on campus through this Friday, March 13.
They also say Spring Recess will be extended by one week through next Sunday, March 29.
"Alternate modes of instruction will be offered for the curriculum, beginning on March 30. Students will receive more information in the coming days," adds Schmeidel.
Additionally she says, "Room and board will be provided only to students who have no option but to remain on campus, including those from countries with travel restrictions, those whose legal residence is Smith College and those with other extenuating circumstances."
