NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Smith College students were recently quarantined due to coronavirus concerns
We're happy to report the second student has now been released after being cleared by medical professionals.
Both students who were quarantined at Smith reported traveling from China within the last few weeks.
The first student was released from quarantine after approximately two days.
The second student was released Monday after nearly a week in isolation.
Smith College students are relieved and glad their classmates have rejoined campus life.
Two people, who reported traveling to China, were quarantined after they began feeling sick at the college.
They voluntarily stepped foward, in a way the other students respect.
"We were just really grateful that the students were open and ready to cooperate, rather than just like not say anything, hide, and might have the illness," said student Gau Makit.
Bella Tseeva, a Smith student, added. "I think it just shows the courage and the care because I guess they’re also worried about their own health and they want to be mindful because this is a campus full of students."
The first student was released after a few days, but school officials said the second student was held for nearly a week.
In a statement to Western Mass News Tuesday morning, Smith officials said both students “...have been cleared by medical staff and are no longer under isolation.“
"I’m glad that Smith, like, supports students, instead of just like terrorizing them," Makit said.
Students said they also appreciate the school’s president, who they said has made it a priority to educate the campus on the possible biases and misinformation arising from the coronavirus outbreak.
"She sent an email to make sure we know it is not just a China thing or like a person thing. It’s a virus that can spread anywhere in the world and we’re all people and we should keep that in mind," Tseeva said.
As for abroad programs, school officials said no students who planned to study in China this semester ended up going.
