NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Smith College in Northampton is implementing changes after an incident on-campus this past summer.
It comes after a staffer called police on a black student, igniting outrage among the community and on-campus.
The college said they have been reviewing their policies.
It was back in July when Oumou Kanoute was sitting in a common room at Smith College. She said an unnamed employee reported her to security and said that she believes the call was made because she was black.
Western Mass News talked to Kanoute shortly after the incident happened about who she believed made the call.
"I wanted to cry on the spot, but I couldn't react out of fear. I had to be smart and strategic and maintain my composure. Other students have been commenting their experiences with this woman. I know it's not just me and I know, for a fact, that she had something to do with it. even though she is not the caller," Kanoute previously said.
Since the incident, Smith College has been reviewing their polices and procedures. The college now said they are implementing changes in:
- Policing policies and training
- Employee training
- Cross-campus educated focused on culture change
Smith College told Western Mass News that over the last three months, more than 80 percent of college employees have successfully completed intensive online anti-bias training.
The college has also partnered with a culture change firm to develop a daylong immersive learning conference in April. All classes, meetings, and events will be canceled that day.
Police officers will train annually on preventing profiling and enforcement actions will be based on reasonable suspicion or probable cause.
The ACLU has responded to Smith's actions, saying: "The ACLU is pleased Smith College was receptive to many of our recommendations and is adopting new policies that will help address racial bias and profiling."
We did reach out to Smith College for an interview, but were directed to the statement that they sent.
The student involved did not return our repeated attempts to get in touch with her.
