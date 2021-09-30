SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Smith & Wesson in Springfield, MA has just announced they are moving significant elements of their operations, as well as their headquarters, to Tennessee.
The announcement came Thursday morning in a release sent to Western Mass News from the company.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is relocating to Maryville, Tennessee. This is expected to happen in 2023.
The firearms manufacturer has been in Springfield, Massachusetts since 1852.
We're told Smith & Wesson will be relocating upwards of 750 jobs to Maryville, Tennessee as well.
This includes jobs not only in Springfield, but at their Deep River, Connecticut location and Columbia, Missouri location too.
The company is closing facilities in CT and MO as they consolidate in TN.
"This has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision for us, but after an exhaustive and thorough analysis, for the continued health and strength of our iconic company, we feel that we have been left with no other alternative," said Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Shortly following the announcement, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he would be working with his staff and state officials on ways the city could help these employees and their families.
“President and CEO Mark Smith had reached out to me to inform of Smith & Wesson’s decision to relocate 550 Springfield based jobs to their Tennessee manufacturing facility. This is devastating news to the 550 employees and their families who will be losing their jobs. My number one priority will be to assist these employees and their families in any way we possibly can."
This would include placement assistance and/or retraining.
Now, Smith & Wesson is also reporting they will do everything they can to assist employees during this transition.
The company noted they will be keeping some of its manufacturing operations here in Springfield (forging, machining, metal finishing, and assembly of revolvers).
They will also continue to have over 1,000 employees in the state.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest details regarding this developing news today. Stay with us online and on-air starting at Noon on ABC40 for all the latest.
