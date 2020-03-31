SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Smith & Wesson, a local gun manufacturer confirmed today with Western Mass News that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Smith & Wesson's parent company, American Outdoor Brands Corporation told Western Mass News they were informed today on the positive test after the individual self-reported to them, following a positive diagnosis this morning.
After receiving the confirmation, they executed their response plan by making sure they minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.
They are currently working with the employee to identify anyone that may have been in close contact during the time the employee was exhibiting symptoms.
They have instructed these individuals to contact their medical provider and self-quarantine, in accordance with the CDC guidelines.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation, Vice President & Investor Relations, Elizabeth A. Sharp told Western Mass News that they have temporarily suspended work in the affected area, so they can do a proper deep clean per CDC guidelines.
Sharp also told us that on March 20, Smith & Wesson instructed all employees who are able to work from home to do so, to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
Sharp said they have also donated over 13,000 sets of eye protection to Mercy Medical and Baystate Medical Centers, as well as first responders.
"We are also currently exploring ways we can utilize our onsite 3D modeling capability to develop face shields for PPE as well as diverter valves for medical equipment. Those projects are still in the works but we are hoping they will yield benefits," Sharp said.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
