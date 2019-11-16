Smoke in Agawam building prompts heavy response from officials.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials are investigating after being alerted to a possible house fire on Main Street Saturday evening.
Firefighters on-scene tell us that neighbors on the 900 block of Main Street began calling the Fire Department and reporting that smoke was coming from one of the residences.
Officials say that reports began surfacing on social media that the second and third floors of the home were engulfed in flames.
Since the Agawam Fire Department only had one engine available, Longmeadow firefighters were called to the scene to help with the potential situation.
Arriving officials were able to determine that a reasonable amount of smoke was emitting from the chimney.
However, Agawam firefighters and officers tell us that a fire was not actually found.
Authorities were able to get in touch with the homeowner, who informed officials that she just had the chimney cleaned a short time ago.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or how much damage the home sustained.
Further details regarding this incident have not yet been made available.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as more information becomes available.
