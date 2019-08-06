HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An implosion is set for a smoke stack at the former Mt. Tom Power Plant.
The structure is expected to come down around 1 p.m.
The smoke stack is a familiar sight to many, but early this afternoon, it will fall during the final phase of demolition.
People in the area of South Hadley and Holyoke areas will most likely hear loud booms.
The sights and sounds may even extend to Northampton.
The former Holyoke power plant has been in the process of being demolished since November. That's when a company took down one of the structures using explosives because it was the safest method.
Route 5 will be closed from the Delaney House to East Street in Easthampoton from 12:45 p.m. to shortly after 1 p.m. due to the work.
Againl, this implosion is scheduled for approximately 1 p.m., so if you are in the area and hear any loud booms, don't be alarmed.
