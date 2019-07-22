SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield has announced two new performances coming to Springfield later this year.

Motown music legend Smokey Robinson will take the stage at Symphony Hall on Friday, October 8.

Tickets to his performance start at $59.

About a month later, Brian Setzer will play Symphony Hall on Thursday, November 21 as part of his 16th annual 'Christmas Rocks!' tour.

Tickets for that show start at $45.

MLife members will have pre-sale access for both shows from 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 until 10 p.m. Thursday, July 25.

Tickets for both shows go on-sale to the general public on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.