SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield has announced two new performances coming to Springfield later this year.
Motown music legend Smokey Robinson will take the stage at Symphony Hall on Friday, October 8.
Tickets to his performance start at $59.
About a month later, Brian Setzer will play Symphony Hall on Thursday, November 21 as part of his 16th annual 'Christmas Rocks!' tour.
Tickets for that show start at $45.
MLife members will have pre-sale access for both shows from 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 until 10 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
Tickets for both shows go on-sale to the general public on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.