WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A new business opened its doors to West Springfield residents.
A first of its kind in western Mass., creating ice cream with liquid nitrogen.
When you step inside Smokin' Scoops on Westfield Street in West Springfield, you immediately notice the sweet smell of ice cream.
But, this isn't your typical ice cream shop.
"We wanted to do something completely different here," said Jon Goodhind, co-owner of Smokin' Scoops.
Goodhind lost his job after the business he worked for closed due to the pandemic. He had to start over, so he and his two friends opened up Smokin' Scoops. They take liquid nitrogen, and all homemade ingredients and make ice cream.
The motto for Smokin' Scoops is 'this must be the place' ...for the whole family. Although kids enjoy watching the liquid nitrogen fill the mixing bowl...
"You see the little kids, they have their hands up to the glass to feel the cold smoke," Goodhind said.
Smokin' Scoops isn't just an ice cream shop for the little ones.
"Our goal is to make this a family-friendly place, where mom and dad can bring the kids and they can have their ice-cream and the parents can too, or they can have a cocktail, or a boozy milkshake while the kids are having an ice-cream," Goodhind said.
Those 21 and older can enjoy a cocktail while they watch their creamy creation come to life. The shop has only been open for a month, but they've already seen some crowds. They plan on continuing to expand the business, building outdoor seating and bringing in live music. They are even talking about creating a food menu to accompany the ice cream and booze.
"It's a place I'd like to go hangout at," Goodhind said.
