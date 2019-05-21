SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Beginning Saturday, Massachusetts residents who rely on food assistance will once again be able to use their benefits at local farmer's market's.
The Healthy Incentive Program has become so wildly popular, it keeps running out of state funding.
However, a new season means fresh resources.
Western Mass News found vendors at the Forest Park farmers market setting up shop on Tuesday. Come next week, however, an even larger crowd is expected.
This weekend marks the first time customers - who use the state's SNAP benefits, formerly called food stamps - will be able to spend their Healthy Incentive Program (HIP) dollars at participating farmers markets.
"The size of a person's family determines what your benefits are, so if your family is one to two people, you get $40 a month. If it's three to five, you get $60 a month and if is more than five, you get $80 a month," said Belle Rita Novak, Forest Park Farmers Market Manager.
Here's how it works: HIP provides a dollar-for-dollar match on local produce purchases at local farm stands and farmers markets. The program started in 2017.
"It's been far more successful than they could have ever anticipated. Initially, they funded it for three years, but that money ran out in less than a year," Novak added.
HIP is run through the state's Department of Transitional Assistance. HIP was supposed to end for the season last November, but received funding thought February, so benefits could be used in winter farmer's markets.
The program - and funding - resumes Saturday.
"I'm happy its coming back and I really hope that the program gets funded year-round in the future," said Ryan Voiland with Red Fire Farm in Granby.
Voiland and his wife own Red Fire Farm in Granby. He called HIP a win-win.
"It helps our sales and our income, so it’s a benefit to us, but I also like that it goes to people that really need good food for people that might not otherwise be able to afford quality vegetables," Voiland said.
So far, the non-profit Massachusetts Food System Collaborative says $6.7 million in HIP incentives has been earned by nearly 40,000 families in need. That number expected to skyrocket this summer.
Massachusetts Food System Collaborative said it has launched a campaign for the state to raise HIP funding to a record eight-and-a-half million dollars in next year's budget.
