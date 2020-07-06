HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Monday, all workout lovers can make their way back to the gyms as they're officially given the green light in Phase 3, part one of the state's reopening plan.
For over three months, gyms across the state have been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but despite the fact Gov. Charlie Baker gave gyms the green light to reopen, Snap Fitness in Hampden decided to wait it out.
"They made the announcement that gyms were able to open today actually, July 6, and we made the decision to postpone that in order to get ready,” General Manager Jackie Evans said. “We weren't sure of what the guidelines were going to be, and they were a lot more than we had anticipated."
With the state's guidelines requiring all facilities to keep their capacity under 40%, limiting indoor gatherings to eight people per 1,000 square feet, and increase cleanliness, Evans said they're already going above and beyond what's required.
“We've actually chosen to go above and beyond what's required of the cleaning services, and we're implementing a four-step process which uses a product called MicroGerm Defense, and we'll use an electrostatic sprayer to apply this product to all our equipment,” she said.
After working out, members are required to wipe down the equipment as well.
“The products will be supplied for them to use, also, so either with the spray bottle or wipes,” she said.
Everyone is required to wear face coverings when they're not 14-feet apart. Wanting to make customers feel as safe and comfortable while utilizing as much equipment as possible, barriers are being installed.
“In order for you to keep a six-foot distance, you would have to install some sort of barrier, either plexiglass or some kind of plastic or something, so we're going to be building those out so that we can keep all our equipment six feet apart as opposed to 14-feet apart, which was in the guidelines,” she said.
Planning to reopen in the next few weeks operating 24 hours daily, Evans said their top priority is keeping everyone safe and healthy.
“Our main priority is that we would not do anything prematurely or do anything to put our members at risk,” she said.
