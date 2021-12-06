AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the potential for snow this week, many western Massachusetts residents are starting to think about snow removal, but snow blowers are yet another item in short supply due to the pandemic.
“Snow blowers are in extreme short supply…We average about a half a dozen snow blower sales at least a day…and then when it snows, it’s 20, 25, 30 a day,” said Marty Jagodowski with Taplin Yard, Pump, and Power Equipment in Agawam.
Jagodowski is busy. Not only are snow blowers in short supply this winter season, but so are the parts to service the machines. However, he told Western Mass News his business has been preparing for this.
“My parts manager, he ordered back in August or parts for snow. Right now, he’s working on parts for lawn for next year…Our suppliers told us, in advance, to order the parts in advance and if we thought we needed 10, we ordered 20,” Jagodowski noted.
So far this year, they have already serviced 350 snow blowers and prices for new ones are on the rise. Some models are hitting nearly $5,000, but if you are looking to buy a brand new one this winter, you may be too late.
“"There are certain models that are sold out. Usually, the first are premium models, which right now, we are out of, but there are certain models the popular models that we would have all the time during the year that we are sold out of," Jagodowski added.
Jagodowski’s advice when you’re starting to think about snow removal: do it early.
“We have people on a waiting list and again, they are scheduled to come in next week. When they tell us next week, we keep her fingers crossed, but we will get them,” Jagodowski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.