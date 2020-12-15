SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The storm is getting closer and more people across western Mass. are prepared for significant snowfall.
A local towing company said police are going to be looking for cars that are not following parking ban guidelines, and those cars will be towed.
It's looking more and more like it's going to be a white Christmas after all.
“I hear it’s going to be a lot of snow, and it’s going to be cold, so we just got to be ready and be prepared,” Springfield resident Eribrco Sanchez said.
With the snowstorm expected to hit western Mass. Wednesday night, people set out for those last-minute errands, like collecting sand at Springfield's free sand pick up location.
“If the sand wasn’t here, we’d be slipping on ice,” Sanchez said.
Meanwhile, the salt supply at the Springfield Department of Public Works headquarters is stocked and ready to go.
“We’re going to be quite busy over the next four or five days,” Interstate Towing Inc. President Jeremy Procon said.
While snow crews and families prepare for the storm, one local towing company is making room.
“We prepare our yards to handle the influx of car crashes and of course snow enforcement,” Procon said.
Procon said local cities and towns will be enforcing parking bans.
“I spoke with the DPW director in Chicopee, and they’re going out for snow ban enforcement on Wednesday evening around 6 p.m.,” Procon explained.
Procon said the COVID-19 pandemic may play a role in how many cars are picked up from being illegally parked on the streets.
“We anticipate the numbers to be up a little bit because most people are home,” Procon said.
Springfield already has a parking ban in place beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m.
