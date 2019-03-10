SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Spring hasn't arrived just yet! Snow is falling throughout western Mass. making for a messy morning commute.
It happened quick too! The snow started falling around 6:30 a.m. and covered roads quickly creating slippery conditions.
The MassDOT reduced the speed limit to 40 mph from the NY Border to the Palmer/Wilbraham area shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Massachusetts State Police at the Westfield Barracks reporting to Western Mass News that road crews are out plowing and sanding the highways.
Traveling in Westfield, our crew has found it hard to see at times this morning and we did see a couple of cars sliding and losing traction...so take care if you're hitting the roads!
Mix of sleet and freezing rain will follow the snow, then we'll see rain.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for all of western Mass. through Sunday afternoon with a Wind Advisory for Berkshire County until 4 p.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this winter storm both on-air and online starting at 9AM on ABC40 - Get all your latest forecast details, plus Live Reports on current road conditions...Tune in!
