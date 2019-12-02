(WGGB/WSHM) -- Our first snowstorm of the season left behind several inches of snow across western Massachusetts, including some communities that received over a foot of snow.
Here are some of the totals:
Franklin County
- Rowe : 16.4"
- Colrain : 15.0"
- East Hawley : 15.0"
- Ashfield : 14.0"
- Hawley : 13.0"
- Heath : 12.3"
- Northfield : 11.5"
- Shelburne Falls : 11.0"
- Turners Falls : 10.5"
Hampden County
- Chester : 13.0"
- Holyoke : 10.0"
- East Longmeadow : 9.7"
- Southwick : 9.5"
- Westfield : 9.0"
- Agawam : 7.0"
- Springfield : 7.0"
- Chicopee : 6.8"
- West Springfield : 6.0"
- Monson : 6.0"
Hampshire County
- Goshen : 16.0"
- Plainfield : 13.7"
- Chesterfield : 12.5"
- Worthington : 9.5"
- Huntington : 9.0"
- South Hadley : 8.8"
- Easthampton : 8.8"
- Northampton : 8.3"
- North Amherst : 7.8"
- Cummington : 6.5"
- Ware : 6.5"
