(WGGB/WSHM) -- Our first snowstorm of the season left behind several inches of snow across western Massachusetts, including some communities that received over a foot of snow.

Here are some of the totals:

Franklin County

Rowe : 16.4"

Colrain : 15.0"

East Hawley : 15.0"

Ashfield : 14.0"

Hawley : 13.0"

Heath : 12.3"

Northfield : 11.5"

Shelburne Falls : 11.0"

Turners Falls : 10.5"

Hampden County

Chester : 13.0"

Holyoke : 10.0"

East Longmeadow : 9.7"

Southwick : 9.5"

Westfield : 9.0"

Agawam : 7.0"

Springfield : 7.0"

Chicopee : 6.8"

West Springfield : 6.0"

Monson : 6.0"

Hampshire County