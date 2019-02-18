LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four-hundred million cups of coffee are consumed in America daily and on a day like today, when it's a snowy mess, it's vital for shops to keep their doors open.
"Maybe three? [Is it difficult?] Well, the snow isn't that heavy," said Valerie Ruiz, supervisor of Starbucks at the Mass. Turnpike service plaza in Ludlow.
Not that heavy, but it's extra work for the coffee pros at Starbucks along the Mass Pike, who are fixing up America's favorite morning beverage.
"Roughly 300 customers a day. If we're not here, they'd be pretty sad. If we had to close for the day, had a lot of snow, that would be really bad," said Amy Craven with Starbucks.
However, to serve those hundreds, they need a walkway that's snow-free.
Ruiz says bring it on, Mother Nature. Round after round, she went with the elements as she made it safe for people to get their morning fix.
Over in Easthampton, conditions improved as the morning went on. If you ask Bill Lynch, that's because DPW crews.
"Must have some coffee in them," Lynch said.
It's the same drink Lynch and others line up for outside of Mt. Joe To Go. They told Western Mass News that coffee is something they just couldn't live without.
"It's the life of the morning," Lynch added.
Shane Joubert noted, "I can't get through a day."
A day with early morning snow didn't stop folks in need of their early morning joe.
"French vanilla, extra cream, extra sugar," Joubert explained.
Lynch added, "On a cold snowy morning, a nice hot cup of coffee is the best thing."
