SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mass COVID-19 vaccine site at the Eastfield Mall continued to operate normal hours Monday and Tuesday.
However, some appointments will likely be missed due to the weather.
Reps with the company that runs the site said there are extensive planning measures to make sure no vaccine doses are wasted due to missed appointments.
“We’ve done 1,800 so far including, today’s numbers,” Curative Field Operations Vice President Dean Shultis said.
The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Eastfield Mall continues to grow.
But snowy weather hit western Mass. on Monday and has raised concern about the dangers of driving to the Springfield vaccination site.
Curative, the company running the location, offered alternative times for people who miss their appointments due to weather.
But what happens to the doses of vaccines that were thawed and waiting to go into arms Monday?
“We’re looking at conditions on the ground, and what our numbers are and appointments made,” Schultis explained.
Shultis said they usually thaw and dilute vials based on the number of shots they plan to do per hour.
He said the company has a plan for thawing vials on days when the weather might force cancellations.
“We reduce that amount, you know, to account for appointments that might not be able to be made, so we don’t have wasted doses,” Schultis said.
Shultis said they get five to six doses out of each vial, and even if there are a few thawed doses left over, there was a plan.
“We’ve got five days refrigerator time once we thaw the Pfizer vaccinations,” Schultis explained.
Phase 2 officially began Monday with people 75 and over first in line. People 65 and over are next.
Western Mass News’ Vaccine Authority hotline has been flooded with questions about a more concrete timeline for people who are 65.
Governor Charlie Baker addressed the issue but did not commit to an exact date.
“How many people have had first doses, because you need to budget slots for the assumption that those folks are coming back for second doses. So that has an impact on when you can actually be able to make first doses available for people who are in the next group,” Baker explained.
For those struggling to make online appointments for the Springfield site, Baker said that a telephone hotline will be set up to help. He said the phone number for that hotline will be announced later this week.
