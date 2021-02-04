HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are concerns in Holyoke after people's recycling wasn't picked up as scheduled this week.
The city’s department of public works is blaming the snowstorm and COVID-19, but one resident told Western Mass News that she thinks the city can do better.
“Understandably, there was a snowstorm, but still, like I mean, all the streets were plowed by like Tuesday morning. If my trash was able to be picked up, like I just don’t like understand why the recycling wasn’t able to,” said Shannon Sarkisian of Holyoke.
Sarkisian lives on Old Rock Valley Road in Holyoke with her husband. She said this is the second time the city has not picked up her recycling. She told Western Mass News the same thing happened around Christmas time, but this time around, she would have liked a heads-up.
“So it would of just been helpful if they could note ‘Hey, on Sunday, recycling won’t get picked up this week’ so I won’t have to lug it out,” Sarkisian added.
Holyoke's public works department said this week's snowstorm and several workers being out with COVID-19 are to blame for the canceled recycling routes, but Sarkisian and her husband want to know more.
“My husband and I kind of have a running joke like every week, like ‘Oh will our recycling get picked up?’ because we just don’t really know. I don’t know what’s happening. They’ve always been so good about picking things up. Even during COVID, it wasn’t until December where things kind of started going haywire,” Sarkisian noted.
Western Mass News went directly to the city's department of public works to get answers about what they are going to do to fix this issue.
“Hopefully, when we have guys come back from quarantining, this wouldn’t be an issue,” said Holyoke DPW Superintendent Michael McManus
However, Sarkisian has a suggestion of her own.
“If there’s staffing issues, one would hope that they figure things out ahead of time, either hiring more people,” Sarkisian said.
The Holyoke DPW wouldn't reveal how many workers they have out of work due to COVID-19 right now, but they hope to be back on track with recycling pickups next week.
