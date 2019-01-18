SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The weather this weekend will no doubt cause travel issues and delays.
Many people taking advantage of the conditions today to get a head-start on their holiday weekend travel.
We are expecting quite a mix this weekend. From snow, to sleet, to freezing rain, travel conditions will not be good.
With many people off on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they're having to rearrange their travel plans for the weekend.
It was business as usual Friday at Union Station in Springfield. All trains and buses coming in and going out with no delays.
However, that could all change later this weekend.
MassDOT is reminding travelers to monitor roadway and weather conditions, plan ahead, and recognize potential impacts if using public transportation services during the holiday weekend.
Western Mass News caught up with Mark Condry from Pittsfield as he was heading to Worcester for a concert. When he saw reports about this weekend's storm, he almost canceled his trip.
“Kind of was a little scary at first, but I’m lived in western Mass. my whole life. It could be a monster or as light as a lamb. You never know,” Condry noted.
Condry said that his trip to Worcester has been smooth so far, but he's already had to change his plans for his journey home.
“Especially if you don’t have your own transportation and you use the public transportation. I just went into the train station to get a way home Sunday and I have to stay overnight again because there is no way home. They’re closed down on Sunday. I guess the train from Worcester to back home is canceled because it has to come from Chicago, so they shut it down for safety reason,” Condry added.
MassDOT is reminding all drivers and travelers to give themselves extra time and use extreme caution out on the roads.
