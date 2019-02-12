AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow we've been dealing with all day caused school districts to dismiss students early Tuesday.
There were a number of schools across western Massachusetts that dismissed early today.
Agawam Public Schools were among them. Supt. Steve Lemanski said that when they saw how bad today's weather was going to be, it was an easy decision to get their students and staff home as early as possible.
Parents and buses were lined up outside Agawam Middle School a few hours earlier today. Students and staff were let out at 11:50 a.m. so they could get home before the storm hit.
"We knew early enough yesterday to make the call, so we could let parents know and we really do watch the timing of things and make that plan and always air to the side of safety. We have teachers that come some distance and have to drive a distance. We want to make sure everybody's safe. The crossing guards are out there in the cold and it's also dangerous for them if the roads are slippery," Lemanski noted.
Tamara Colon told Western Mass News that she has one kid who rides the bus and two more she takes to and from school.
"I told them last night they were getting out early and they were like, woo-hoo half-day," Colon said.
Colon added that she is happy the school district decided to let them out early.
"I watch the weather constantly because I have kids and need to make sure they are dressed appropriately for school. I wasn’t too sure what they were going to do, but I was glad because I didn’t want to be driving in yucky weather at 2, 3 in the afternoon, so this is nice. Kids can come home and go out and play for a little bit, but their boots and snow pants on and help shovel the snow if they want," Colon explained.
However, we aren't in the clear yet. School officials are still keeping a close eye on tonight's conditions for Wednesday.
"We’re already looking at things for tomorrow, looking at timing, looking at temperatures changes. When is the storm going to change to rain and how long is that going to happen? Also, will our DPW have enough time to clear to start on time or do we require a delay," Lemanski added.
Lemanski said that he'll continue to check in with local DPW crews, the bus department, and even police to see how the roads are through tonight and then he'll make a decision about a possible delay for Wednesday in the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.