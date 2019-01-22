Our biggest snowstorm of the year led to quite a few issues over the holiday weekend.
Both police and tow truck drivers saying one thing they saw far too much of is snow and ice on the roof of cars.
Driving along the highway and having snow and ice fly off your car can be a serious issue for the drivers around you.
Interstate Towing in Chicopee tells Western Mass News this storm and the cold that followed has kept them busy, one thing they've noticed is snowy roofs and they say its a dangerous thing.
"Clean the snow off the roof of your car, that's a big thing. Stuff flies off people and it hits the windshield. That will cause an accident.." says Steve Gonneville from Interstate Towing.
Gonneville also added, "we don't want to go hook a car and then see something that isn't treated because if our guys slips and falls... same thing".
Leaving a mess on your car can also get you a ticket.
First time offenders will have to pay 40 dollars.
But, State Police say they could cite drivers for an unsecured load costing you 200 dollars.
