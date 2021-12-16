HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hadley Police Department helped rescue a snowy owl Wednesday.
According to police, officers received a call from the Lowe's Home Improvement store on Russell Street for a report of a possibly injured owl.
With the help of Lowe's employees, Officer Laughlin and Sergeant Romano were able to carefully capture the bird.
It has since been taken to Mass Bird of Prey Rehab, a local rehabber of wild life.
