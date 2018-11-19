CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With more snow and cold temperatures on the way, we are bound to see another challenging week for drivers.
The workload at Interstate Towing is getting as heavy as their truckloads.
"Since the snow storm the other day, we've been extremely extremely busy. The call volume has almost doubled. Every police department that we tow for was calling from multiple tows and all different locations," said manager Steven Gonneville.
Gonneville noted that the stakes are higher for hauling an 18-wheeler to safety.
"Working on things on a larger scale, you look at a car accident. You see one thing, then you look at something three times as big, and you're working with a truck three times as big bigger cables on your equipment and more chances of people getting hurt," Gonneville explained.
Before Gonneville's phone even starts ringing, truck driver Glenn Boglish explained the feeling of a tractor-trailer beginning to jack-knife.
"You can feel it when you get heavy rain or snow or the ice, you can feel a little bit of sliding, and at that point, you just have to make sure you keep slowing down," Boglish said.
On an 18-wheeler, one particular mechanism is called the fifth wheel. On a trailer, a pin slides in and locks the two together and even though this looks pretty strong, when the roads are slippery, it's the pivot point where a truck will jack-knife.
"You can't get on the brakes. If your truck is trying to stop harder than your trailer, it's trying to stop and it will push against the truck and it'll make it bend in the middle," Boglish said.
Boglish told Western Mass News that changes in road maintenance have made it harder for tractor-trailers to gain traction.
"Over the last five to eight years, they're concerned about sand working its way into the storm drain systems. With the sand and the salt mixture, it used to give you more traction and you give that little bit of grip over the ice," Boglish noted.
However, he said that the biggest threat to truck drivers like him are the vehicles three, four, and five times smaller than his own.
"The four wheel cars that will pull in front of the truck and then they'll touch their brake, thinking that the truck can stop quickly, and there's no room and the truck goes to hit their brakes to try to save driver in the car and that will cause a jackknife also," Boglish said.
