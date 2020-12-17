SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students in western mass spent the day either off for a snow day or still in class learning remotely.
“I know it's remote learning, but I feel like we should still get a half-day,” Shamalla March, a Springfield Public Schools fifth-grade student said.
March was one of many students in western Mass. who still had school on Thursday despite the snowstorm because of remote learning. While enjoying a nearly two-hour-long break to play in the snow, she said attending classes while the snow was piling up felt strange.
“Since usually, you get a snow break for any type of snowstorm or anything, it’s kind of weird,” March explained.
Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan said the main reason why kids still had classes is that no one had to travel in the snow.
“With that whole safety issue being a non-factor because we are remote and students are learning from home, and they don’t have to make that commute, then we just have to roll with the punches,” Cavaan said.
Over in East Longmeadow, students had a traditional snow day.
“It feels good almost for just kind of a break. And I can go out and help my neighbor shovel and everything, and just have a day off I guess,” Isabela Manley, a sixth-grade student at East Longmeadow schools said.
Manley and her sister spent their snow day clearing out their neighbor’s driveway as an act of kindness.
“I have older neighbors, and I thought it would just be nice, just so they didn't have to be out in the cold,” Manley explained.
Manley does feel like she could have been inside learning, but she was not complaining about having a day off from school.
“I’m happy we had a snow day, but I feel like we could have done school. I feel like the snow is not as bad as it could get, and I feel like no one has a power outage or anything,” Manley said. “So I don’t know why we couldn't do school, but I’m not necessarily complaining."
The benefit for those school districts that did have remote learning on Thursday was they won’t have to make up the day at the end of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.