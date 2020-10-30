WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With all hands on-deck at one public works department, it was a fitting last day on the job for one employee.
“It’s my last day and I see a lot of snow,” said Westfield DPW Director David Billips.
Billips has served as the director of public works in Westfield for over 17 years and on the day of his retirement, Mother Nature had a special send-off in mind.
“Just a little wink, I think, to say ‘See you later, Dave,” said Westfield Assistant DPW Director Francis Cain.
It’s hard to miss the irony of having your final day serving as DPW director on an October snow storm.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way. I won’t miss the October 2011 snowstorm, but these storms? I’ll miss them. It’s great to see all the work we’ve done, all the people and mobilizing to get out,” Billips said.
That’s just what they did Friday with all crews in at 5 a.m. and on the roads salting before the first flakes flew.
Going into Saturday, the same effort will continue.
“We will monitor the situation. We know there will be a chance for black ice tonight,” Billips explained.
Billips said although this snow came early, they were ready.
“We are prepared for it. We would be prepared if it came in July,” Billips noted.
It’s something soon-to-be interim director Cain told Western Mass News has been a theme of Billips leadership.
“He has done a lot for the city and a lot for this department…He’s been a great boss…I get emotional, I didn’t think I would…just a really, really good boss.
Someone who will be truly missed on days like this,” Cain explained.
Billips added, “It’s been a great ride and have enjoyed almost every minute of it.”
