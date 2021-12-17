SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield school has canceled or postponed several activities for Friday and Saturday following a social media threat.
Justin Baker, interim director of the Springfield International Charter School, said in a letter to families that parents and students brought the threat to the attention of school officials and that investigators have identified the person who took ownership of the threat.
The school has canceled Friday afternoon's extended day program, all after-school programs, sports, and activities, including practices and athletic events, and Friday after-school detention and tutoring. In addition, Saturday detention has been canceled and a kindergarten through grade 2 movie night has been postponed.
Baker added that any students involved in making threats will be subject to serious disciplinary action and legal consequences. He noted that school will resume Monday "in a safe and educational environment," but added that parents would be notified if there are any further developments.
