EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Is your iPhone having trouble connecting to the internet? Well, that might be because there is a new update from Apple impacting your device.
The update is specially targeted to iPhone 5 and 5S, but also could impact your iPad.
"If you can't get on Wifi at home, that's a problem," said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.
In a world that runs on the web, the slightest glitch can slow down your everyday life and if you have an older generation iPhone, chances are the latest update from Apple is doing just that.
"It's targeted at the iPhone 5S, but it could impact other models. It also can impact iPads in that generation. These are ones manufactured around 2012 or before," Prager explained.
If your device fits the bill, Prager siad you'll want to do the update as soon as possible.
"The deadline for doing this was Sunday. Well, it's Monday today, so let's say you didn't do the update and you hear this today and you're beginning to panic - don't panic yet," Prager noted.
If you missed the deadline to update, all is not lost. Prager told Western Mass News that you can still update your device. You just won't be able to use Wifi.
"You'll have to plug it in to your computer, open up iTunes, and then do the update through there. It's a simple, easy fix and will solve all your problems," Prager noted.
While Apple has been accused in the past of software updates that slow down older devices and force customers to upgrade sooner, Prager said "I think that's a legitimate complaint from customers, but on the other hand, if you look at all technology...I mean look at Windows-based computers for instance. As of January 1, Windows 7 will no longer be supported, so you have to have Windows 10, so it's not only Apple who's doing this. It's as the technology marches forward and there's new features available, updates are required."
According to Apple's website, this was an update that was out of their control because of something called GPS rollover.
"It's kind of geeky on what happened and why, but the point is that because of the time GPS time rollover issue, everyone's GPS that doesn't have the latest update on all phones is not going to work," Prager said.
Apples said this rollover happens every 19 years and if the update isn't done, it will have an impact any app that use time and date to operate.
"If you skipped updates in the past, it's not a big deal, but if you have an iPhone 5, do the update. I promise it's important," Prager added.
