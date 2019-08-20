EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Easthampton has a new addition in the heart of the city.
A new solar-powered bench has been installed not just for sitting, but also for communicating.
The Solstreet bench - located right in the center of Easthampton, across from Nashawanuck Park - is one of the first in western Massachusetts.
“So the idea is that this area, a lot of people are walking to and from the Mill District, getting ice cream, they are hanging out at the park, so there will be a lot of eyes from pedestrians, but also as you drive by, it's hard to ignore it," said Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.
The solar-powered bench, also located right next to electric-powered bikes, is another addition to the city's effort to go green.
"I think it kind of stands as a monument. As you're walking or driving by, seeing this big solar bench, it's 'Wait, Easthampton is walking the talk on renewable energy,'" LaChapelle added.
LaChapelle told Western Mass News these benches are often seen around major cities, but her administration felt this bench can be utilized as one of the main ways residents and tourists get information.
"I've definitely become more insightful on media and getting our information out on a macro level, but the micro level details found in a weekly handout is not universally used,” LaChapelle noted.
The bench was just installed on Monday and is raising a lot of questions around the city, but the mayor explained it’s a demonstration project, so no tax payer dollars were used.
Right now, the bench might be bringing even more confusion because there are generic messages displayed, but it will soon show daily messages, reminders, and events through an interactive bulletin board as an effort to help bring the community together.
"Things that you might be driving or walking by and maybe, you know, something about and this is tease or a reminder to look more into it," LaChapelle said.
Another perk: if your running low on battery, all you have to do is take a seat, plug in, and charge away.
The new Solstreet bench will reside in Easthampton for a month and during that time, the city will be keep track to see if the bench is reaching their residents the way they wanted it to.
“I'm thrilled to have something so innovative in the city and the fact that it doesn’t have a plug makes it that much more exciting," LaChapelle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.