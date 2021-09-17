WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Opening night of the Big E is finally here.
Thousands of people gathered at the fairgrounds for Machine Gun Kelly’s concert and day one of the 17 day fair.
Western Mass News had the perfect birds-eye view of the fairgrounds up here. We saw a huge crowd, thousands of people coming specifically to see the fair’s big headliner MGK.
“I have never been to the Big E this is my first time here,” Connecticut resident Krystal Hromjak said.
Opening night of the Big E is here drawing in people who come every year and new faces as well.
“It’s been 40 years since the last time I’ve been here,” Virginia resident Duane said.
Friday night featuring opening night headliner Machine Gun Kelly, a star who has continued to land high on the latest music charts.
“I'm not kidding I’ve been talking about this since I bought the tickets, but yeah I’m super excited his hoodie’s right here,” Hromjak said.
Fans said this sold-out concert is a perfect way to kick off this year's fair.
I’m really excited not just for Machine Gun Kelly, but it doesn’t my first concert in a long time because of COVID, I think music has a great way of bringing people together, and I think this is an awesome opportunity,” Connecticut resident Colby Masse said.
For those coming back for their favorite treats and traditions Friday night couldn’t have been sweeter.
“Big things for me are maple cream cones and stuffed potatoes,” Masse said.
“I want to go through the state buildings I haven’t been there in a long time, and I’m curious to see how much they’ve improved,” Parmentier said.
