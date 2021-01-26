HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, the Holyoke Soldiers' Home coalition met to discuss the future of the facility.
The coalition, which is a group including veterans and concerned citizens, argued that the new home should be able to support 280 beds, which is about 100 more than the state is recommending following their assessment.
They believe the state is underestimating the current and future demand for veteran long-term care in western Massachusetts after their proposal of a new home consisting of 180 to 204 beds.
Coalition member John Paradis said the state is at a historic tipping point and can't ignore the needs of the state's veterans when creating the new Soldiers’ Home.
“We believe, as a veteran community, this is our chance to get it right for today's veterans and for future generations, who will need long term care in the Commonwealth,” Paradis explained.
Former Soldiers' Home Superintendent Paul Barabani cited both a lack of beds and privacy currently at the home and said based on the veteran population in Massachusetts, creating 204 beds just isn't enough.
“We bring up the base number to a realistic 270, then add 15 from the waitlist, and 30 from the V.A., we come to the figure of 294. That's what we look at as a more realistic figure,” Barabani said.
Along with a minimum of 280 beds, in private rooms, the coalition is recommending the home create an adult day health care program, which was supposed to happen in 2014.
Barabani noted today the state failed to match those funds seven years ago.
Now, the timing of their meeting today was critical as the federal V.A. construction grant deadline for the state is April 15.
