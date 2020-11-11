HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This Veterans Day, we honor those who served our country.
For families who lost loved ones during the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, this is an especially important day.
The families we spoke with said they couldn’t be more proud of their loved ones who served our country.
On Veterans Day, we are honoring these three brave men who fought for our country, bonded together by a love for our nation and their time spent at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
“Today is the day to be thankful for all of the men and women that have served and are continuing to serve,” said Laurie Beaudette.
Beaudette’s dad was one of 76 veterans who died during the coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home earlier this year.
She remembers her father not just a man who served in the Navy for four years, but as a great father with a big sense of humor.
“I have a lot of fond memories of my dad, especially playing cards. We would play cards every day up in the canteen at the Soldiers’ Home…I just miss his smile and his laughter, just everything about him,” Beaudette said.
Another veteran, Anthony King, turned 102 before passing away from the coronavirus at the home in April.
In 1934, at just 16 years old, King stood up for human rights.
His niece, Ann Haskell, told Western Mass News his baseball team went to North Carolina to try to get into the major leagues until the team decided not to play.
“One of their players was African-American and my uncle, Tony, was the captain of the team and when they got to North Carolina in 1934, they said they wouldn’t allow his African-American player to play because of his color, so my uncle and the rest of the team said we all play or none of us play,” Haskell noted.
Haskell said years later, in the 1940s, he served as a radioman in the Navy. She is proud of her uncle who fought for every person’s life.
“He stood up to racism before Rosa Parks and Jackie Robinson and even Dr. Martin Luther King. My uncle did this in 1934. He never talked about it. He acted like it was just the right thing to do,” Haskell added.
Cheryl Turgeon said her father, Dennis, still lives at the Soldiers’ Home. She treasures the time they spend together and said he enlisted in the Air Force when he was 17 and a half years old.
“He went over to the Korean War. He was on the bombers where he dropped supplies to the troops. They took enemy combat and earned him a peace medal, so he is a hero,” Turgeon added.
