HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A resident inside the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is speaking out about what he feels is a lack of transparency in the facility.
The home is currently locked down to visitors until further notice after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The home has been following strict social distancing guidelines since 76 veteran residents died this spring after testing positive for COVID-19.
The resident we spoke with and his wife both agree the lockdowns are a good idea, but they said they are upset with communication between the home and the families
“He’s been living there since November of 2017,” said Roberta Twining.
Twining didn’t want us to show her face on-camera. In fact, she wanted her husband, Tim, to do most of the talking when it comes to how he spent Thanksgiving at the Holyoke’ Soldiers Home.
Tim has neurological condition that affects his speech, but Roberta said he wanted to share his experience with Western Mass News.
“I feel like an inmate,” said Tim Twining.
Soldiers’ Home officials sent families a message saying the residents would have musical entertainment on the holiday and a full Thanksgiving dinner.
Roberta and Tim said reality fell short of that promise.
“The meal was very dry…old,” Tim Twining added.
Roberta Twining said, “He got no gravy on anything and, of course, they said they wouldn’t give him mashed potatoes because he wouldn’t eat them.”
“…Like I was in jail,” Tim Twining noted.
Roberta said what’s more upsetting is the lack of communication. Tim said he learns updates about the home’s COVID-19 cases from phone calls with Roberta, rather than home itself.
“If they would tell me what’s going on…they say nothing,” Tim Twining explained.
Roberta said the timing of the updates from the home often come at the end of the day - around the time the facility’s family phone line service ends for the evening.
“They tell him nothing and what do we know?” Roberta Twining said.
We reached out to the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services for a response. They told Western Mass News that the facility celebrated a full, traditional Thanksgiving meal, which included turkey, sides, and pie.
Residents that had specific preferences or dietary restrictions were given part of the menu or offered a substitution to their liking. In addition, they noted that family members were able to bring containers of pre-made food to the home for their veteran to enjoy on Thursday.
The state added that while in-person visitations have been temporarily suspended, additional Soldiers’ Home staff was on-site to spend time with the veterans and help them with virtual visits. Recreation staff also went room-to-room with coffee, tea, cider doughnuts, and apple cider. Afternoon visits by the staff also occurred with ice cream treats.
The state did explain that due to last-minute circumstances beyond the facility’s control, the scheduled musical performer was unable to perform on-site on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.