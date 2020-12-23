HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has learned some residents of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home have begun receiving coronavirus vaccines.
The state told us it was offered to those residing at the dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center.
The process is being managed by the hospital.
Currently, 21 residents reside in that specific unit. However, it is unknown how many opted to receive the vaccine.
